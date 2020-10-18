24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan, Regina hits record high of active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 2,330.

The new cases are located:

Far North West: 1

North West: 1

North Central: 8

Saskatoon: 1

Central West: 2

Central East: 3

Regina: 6

South East 1

One case has a pending location.

Of Saskatchewan’s cases, 342 are considered active, which is an increase from Saturday.

Active cases continue to climb in Regina and the north.

Sunday was the fourth day this week the Regina area broke a record for the highest active COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

Far North West: 15

Far North East: 29

North West: 12

North Central: 72

North East: 13

Saskatoon: 65

Regina: 62

Central West: 14

Central East: 41

South West: 1

South Central: 4

South East: 12

An increase of active cases in the north is linked to the Gospel Worship superspreader event held in Prince Albert.

At least 79 first- and second-generation cases are linked to the event, says the province.

“Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north are now third generation cases from this event,” said the government of Saskatchewan.

Superspreader events are not limited to those who attended the event itself, but quickly transmit in local settings, officials said.

Eight more people have recovered from the virus, bring total recoveries to 1,963.

There are 14 people in hospital, which is an increase from the 11 reported the day before. There are 12 people receiving inpatient care, while two people are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 25.

Coronavirus breakdown by age

406 people are 19 and under

805 people are 20 to 39

693 are 40 to 59

353 people are 60 to 79

73 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,137 cases are linked to community contacts, 323 are travel-related, 636 have no known exposure and 234 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 78 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 230,729 tests so far for the virus, up 2,765 from Saturday.

