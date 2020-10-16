Saskatchewan pharmacists preparing for ‘pretty crazy’ flu shot season, advise calling ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Come Monday, you’ll be able to get your flu shot in Saskatchewan, but pharmacists are warning people to be patient this year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan (PAS) said it’s expecting more people than usual wanting to get vaccinated this flu season.

The Ministry of Health ordered 36.5 per cent more vaccine doses to prepare for the increased demand than past years.

“We’re expecting it to be pretty crazy,” said PAS CEO Dawn Martin.

“Our pharmacies and pharmacists are prepared as much as they can be given the fact that they’re doing this within a pandemic situation.”

Martin advises people to call their pharmacy ahead of time, as some might offer walk-in flu shots, while others may only take appointments.

She said people should ask about the safety protocols in place at the pharmacy, and be prepared to wear a mask. She said pharmacies opened additional clinics to help meet demand.

“Be as patient as you can because this is an exceptional year for all the providers out there trying to get this vaccination into everybody’s arms,” Martin said.

Pharmacists advise wearing a short-sleeve shirt to limit touching when getting the shot.

