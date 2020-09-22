Saskatchewan purchases more flu vaccine to deal with anticipated spike in demand

Send this page to someone via email

With flu season just around the corner, Saskatchewan is preparing for a double dose of virus this fall: seasonal influenza and COVID-19.

The province has purchased more influenza vaccine than last year in order to deal with the anticipated spike in demand due to the coronavirus.

“It is always a good idea to receive the influenza vaccination but it is particularly important during the pandemic,” Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a press release.

“Receiving the vaccine will help prevent the spread of influenza.”

According to the press release, the Ministry of Health has purchased 36.5 per cent more vaccine than last year.

Flu shots are recommended for those at higher risk, including seniors, those with underlying chronic health conditions, children under five and pregnant women.

Additionally, seniors are considered higher risk as they often have chronic health conditions and weaker immune systems, the release said.

The province also said personal care home residents 65 years of age or older and long-term care residents in the same age bracket will also receive the high-dose vaccine at no cost.

Typically, schools are a hotbed for cold and flu season.

As with the coronavirus, students showing any symptoms are being asked to stay home.

“You’re not getting a superhero cape or an award this year, you just stay home,” Regina Catholic School Division communications co-ordinator Twylla West said.

“So if you don’t feel well, if your child doesn’t feel well, they are to stay home.”

To accommodate public health safety, there will be changes to where and how flu shots are administered. These changes include increased physical distancing and sanitization procedures.

More details will be released when the fall immunization program gets underway mid-October.