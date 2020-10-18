Shots fired at 2 North Battleford homes, 2 arrested: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Battleford RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at two homes in North Battleford on Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred before 9 a.m. on 111th Street.

Five or six rounds were reported to have been fired, with two homes sustaining damage according to police.

No one was injured.

Two men were arrested and a firearm was seized.

Both men remain in custody with charges pending, say police.

RCMP believe up to four separate vehicles could have been involved in the incident including a white pickup truck, a white van or SUV, and a dark-coloured SUV.

