Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired at 2 North Battleford homes, 2 arrested: RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 2:04 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrest two people after shots were fired at homes in North Battleford, say police.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrest two people after shots were fired at homes in North Battleford, say police. Global News

Battleford RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at two homes in North Battleford on Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred before 9 a.m. on 111th Street.

Read more: Motel in Kamloops site of police investigation following eruption of morning gunfire

Five or six rounds were reported to have been fired, with two homes sustaining damage according to police.

No one was injured.

Two men were arrested and a firearm was seized.

Trending Stories

Read more: Two charged after a man carrying a baby was shot outside a Vancouver restaurant

Story continues below advertisement

Both men remain in custody with charges pending, say police.

RCMP believe up to four separate vehicles could have been involved in the incident including a white pickup truck, a white van or SUV, and a dark-coloured SUV.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak: Shots fired, 4 injured at McDonald’s over takeout-only coronavirus rule' Coronavirus outbreak: Shots fired, 4 injured at McDonald’s over takeout-only coronavirus rule
Coronavirus outbreak: Shots fired, 4 injured at McDonald’s over takeout-only coronavirus rule
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNorth BattlefordSaskatchewan NewsShots firedBattleford11th StreetBattleford RCMPNorth Battleford Newsshots fires north battleford
Flyers
More weekly flyers