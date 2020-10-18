Shots fired at 2 North Battleford homes, 2 arrested: RCMP

Battleford RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at two homes in North Battleford on Saturday.
Police say the incident occurred before 9 a.m. on 111th Street.
Five or six rounds were reported to have been fired, with two homes sustaining damage according to police.
No one was injured.
Two men were arrested and a firearm was seized.
Both men remain in custody with charges pending, say police.
RCMP believe up to four separate vehicles could have been involved in the incident including a white pickup truck, a white van or SUV, and a dark-coloured SUV.
