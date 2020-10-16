Motel, street in Kamloops under police lockdown following eruption of morning gunfire

Police in Kamloops have surrounded an inn following several reports of multiple shots being fired on Friday morning.
Kamloops RCMP say the shootings happened at the Hospitality Inn, around 7 a.m., with initial reports indicating a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted.
Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was is being treated at Royal Inland Hospital.
Columbia Street West is blocked and three nearby schools are under lockdown, with police saying the area is being contained for investigation and safety. They also said officers weren’t able to locate any suspects.
A man staying at the inn with his 18-year-old son said the sound of gunfire interrupted their morning routine.
“Just getting ready for school, cooking breakfast for my son and then the shots started happening,” Rob Chrystall, who attends Thompson Rivers University, told CJFC Today.
“They were already there and they told me to put my hands up and walk toward them, just for precautionary purposes.”
Chrystall said the gunfire included “two, probably, shotgun blasts, I would say, and three shots that were small arms – .22 or nine-millimetre, I would say.
“Something small,” Chrystall continued. “There was yelling and screaming and the F-bomb, and then somebody said, ‘Drop the gun’ a couple of times and then the shots started.”
As the motel has multiple units, police said the street closure may take some time.
“We are asking citizens to avoid this area for the time being, as there may be a risk to the public and there will be a heavy police presence, including road closures,” said Kamloops RCMP.
If you witnessed this incident, or have any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call the Kamloops RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-2477.
