Motel, street in Kamloops under police lockdown following eruption of morning gunfire

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops have surrounded an inn following several reports of multiple shots being fired on Friday morning.

Kamloops RCMP say the shootings happened at the Hospitality Inn, around 7 a.m., with initial reports indicating a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted.

Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was is being treated at Royal Inland Hospital.

Columbia Street West is blocked and three nearby schools are under lockdown, with police saying the area is being contained for investigation and safety. They also said officers weren’t able to locate any suspects.

A man staying at the inn with his 18-year-old son said the sound of gunfire interrupted their morning routine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just getting ready for school, cooking breakfast for my son and then the shots started happening,” Rob Chrystall, who attends Thompson Rivers University, told CJFC Today.

1:13 Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony

“He was in the shower and had no idea what was going on until he came out. I phoned 911 and told him just to stay in the [unit]. I went out to look if the cops were coming yet.

“They were already there and they told me to put my hands up and walk toward them, just for precautionary purposes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chrystall said the gunfire included “two, probably, shotgun blasts, I would say, and three shots that were small arms – .22 or nine-millimetre, I would say.

“Something small,” Chrystall continued. “There was yelling and screaming and the F-bomb, and then somebody said, ‘Drop the gun’ a couple of times and then the shots started.”

1:25 At least 18 shot, 4 dead after gunfire reported across Cincinnati: police At least 18 shot, 4 dead after gunfire reported across Cincinnati: police

As the motel has multiple units, police said the street closure may take some time.

“We are asking citizens to avoid this area for the time being, as there may be a risk to the public and there will be a heavy police presence, including road closures,” said Kamloops RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call the Kamloops RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

Advertisement