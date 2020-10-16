Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Motel, street in Kamloops under police lockdown following eruption of morning gunfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Kamloops RCMP have surrounded the Hospitality Inn on Columbia Street West following an eruption of gunfire on Friday morning.
Kamloops RCMP have surrounded the Hospitality Inn on Columbia Street West following an eruption of gunfire on Friday morning. Courtesy: CJFC

Police in Kamloops have surrounded an inn following several reports of multiple shots being fired on Friday morning.

Kamloops RCMP say the shootings happened at the Hospitality Inn, around 7 a.m., with initial reports indicating a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted.

Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was is being treated at Royal Inland Hospital.

Read more: 5 arrested after shots fired between condo units in Toronto, gun recovered

Columbia Street West is blocked and three nearby schools are under lockdown, with police saying the area is being contained for investigation and safety. They also said officers weren’t able to locate any suspects.

A man staying at the inn with his 18-year-old son said the sound of gunfire interrupted their morning routine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just getting ready for school, cooking breakfast for my son and then the shots started happening,” Rob Chrystall, who attends Thompson Rivers University, told CJFC Today.

Click to play video 'Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony' Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony
Man arrested after several shots fired from north-end Toronto apartment balcony
“He was in the shower and had no idea what was going on until he came out. I phoned 911 and told him just to stay in the [unit]. I went out to look if the cops were coming yet.

“They were already there and they told me to put my hands up and walk toward them, just for precautionary purposes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chrystall said the gunfire included “two, probably, shotgun blasts, I would say, and three shots that were small arms – .22 or nine-millimetre, I would say.

“Something small,” Chrystall continued. “There was yelling and screaming and the F-bomb, and then somebody said, ‘Drop the gun’ a couple of times and then the shots started.”

Click to play video 'At least 18 shot, 4 dead after gunfire reported across Cincinnati: police' At least 18 shot, 4 dead after gunfire reported across Cincinnati: police
At least 18 shot, 4 dead after gunfire reported across Cincinnati: police

As the motel has multiple units, police said the street closure may take some time.

“We are asking citizens to avoid this area for the time being, as there may be a risk to the public and there will be a heavy police presence, including road closures,” said Kamloops RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call the Kamloops RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceShootingKamloopsShots firedGunfireKamloops RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers