Crime

5 arrested after shots fired between condo units in Toronto, gun recovered

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2020 3:27 pm
Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons posted photos of bullet holes after the shooting.
Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons posted photos of bullet holes after the shooting.

Toronto police say they have arrested five people and recovered a gun after two bullets were allegedly shot through the wall of a condo into the unit next door.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says officers were called to the downtown building shortly before 3 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

She alleges shots were fired through a wall into an adjacent unit.

Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons says he was asleep when he heard what sounded like a door slamming.

He says he got up after hearing a second loud bang and then found bullet holes through a picture frame and through his drier, with a bullet on the floor.

Timmons says he believes the shots came from a unit that is used as a short-term rental.

