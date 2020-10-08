Shots fired at Dauphin, Man., home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin are reaching out to the public for information about an incident Sunday night in the community.

Police said sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, a home on Merrell Avenue in the community was shot at, breaking a window.

No one was injured in the incident, but RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

