Shots fired at Dauphin, Man., home: RCMP

RCMP in Dauphin are reaching out to the public for information about an incident Sunday night in the community.
Police said sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, a home on Merrell Avenue in the community was shot at, breaking a window.
No one was injured in the incident, but RCMP continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
