Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after a man carrying a baby was shot outside a Vancouver restaurant

By Jon Azpiri & John Copsey Global News

Two men were arrested following a brazen daylight shooting outside a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood, police say.

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Read more: Did Canadian politicians know the victims of a targeted shooting at a trendy Richmond restaurant?

A man carrying a baby in a car seat, a woman, and a three-year-old child were exiting the Bells & Whistles restaurant near West 29 Avenue and Dunbar Street just after 5:30 p.m. when two suspects opened fire, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said. No one else was hurt.

“These two kids definitely had some guardian angels looking out for them that night,” spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

The suspects took off in a vehicle, collided with a parked vehicle and then fled on foot, police said. They were arrested shortly afterwards.

Trending Stories

One person told Global News they saw the suspects hiding in a yard when officers moved in.

Read more: RCMP still working to determine if Surrey break-in, shooting were targeted

 

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a reckless act in a heavily populated area, very early in the evening,” Visintin said.

“It’s frightening for the neighbourhood and the consequences could have been far worse. This type of crime is not welcome in Vancouver.”

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Anyone with dashcam footage from between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 29th Avenue from Dunbar to Alma is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.

Click to play video 'Newton shooting has residents concerned' Newton shooting has residents concerned
Newton shooting has residents concerned
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimevancouver policeVPDShots firedChildWOMANGunfireshotVancouver shootingNon-life-threatening InjuriesDunbarmetro vancouver shootingBells And Whistle'sDunbar StreetTania VisintinW 29th Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers