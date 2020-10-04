RCMP still working to determine if Surrey break-in and shooting was targeted

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is still working to determine whether a break-and-enter and shooting early Saturday morning was targeted or whether the person attacked was the intended victim.

The home invasion left a 67-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim is not known to police.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenor Sturko said the shooting happened inside the home in the 5800-block of 129 Street just before 3 a.m.

Mounties were back on scene Sunday, collecting evidence and canvassing neighbours.

Neighbours expressed shock at the shooting, describing the area as quiet and safe.

“It’s pretty safe, I haven’t had any police officers pull up like this before,” Tejinder Gerwal told Global News on Sunday.

“It is a bit scary considering it’s a break and enter.”

Neighbour Savy Sen said the neighbourhood is full of kids.

Sen said when the sound of multiple gunshots woke her up, she initially suspected it was the neighbourhood youth up to no good.

“I heard like fireworks, firecrackers,” she said. “The kids here use firecrackers all the time, especially at night time.”

Police searched the neighbourhood with a K9 unit Saturday morning, but were unable to trace the suspect, who is described as a tall and skinny man wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.