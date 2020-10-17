Halifax Regional Municipality election results to be uploaded Sunday

Election results for the Halifax Regional Municipality 2020 election will be uploaded Sunday, according to HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray.
Mayoral incumbent Mike Savage is leading the polls at 80.2 per cent of the unofficial vote, with 436 of 445 tables reported on Saturday.
Opponent Matt Whitman got 10.5 per cent of the unofficial vote reported Saturday and Max Taylor got 9.3 per cent.
Spray said more of the unofficial results will be posted on Sunday.
As of Saturday night, 10 out of 16 councillors have been elected.
Several incumbent candidates for council have retained their seat, including Sam Austin, Tony Mancini, and Waye Mason. Lisa Blackburn and David Hendsbee are leading in their districts. Tim Outhit was uncontested and acclaimed councilor for District 16.
Here’s a complete list of the unofficially elected Halifax regional council to date:
- District 1: Cathy Deagle Gammon
- District 2:
- District 3: Becky Kent
- District 4: Trish Purdy
- District 5: Sam Austin
- District 6: Tony Mancini
- District 7: Waye Mason
- District 8: Lindell Smith
- District 9: Shawn Cleary
- District 10:
- District 11:
- District 12:
- District 13:
- District 14:
- District 15: Paul Russell
- District 16: Tim Outhit
Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial candidates Jeff Arsenault, Katherine Howlett and Marc Pinet were acclaimed.
HRM’s Spray said the official election results and the voter turnout will be posted mid-next week.
