Halifax Regional Municipality election results to be uploaded Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Election results for the Halifax Regional Municipality 2020 election will be uploaded Sunday, according to HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray.

Mayoral incumbent Mike Savage is leading the polls at 80.2 per cent of the unofficial vote, with 436 of 445 tables reported on Saturday.

Opponent Matt Whitman got 10.5 per cent of the unofficial vote reported Saturday and Max Taylor got 9.3 per cent.

Spray said more of the unofficial results will be posted on Sunday.

As of Saturday night, 10 out of 16 councillors have been elected.

Outstanding results:

– District 2 (David Hendsbee in lead)

– District 10 (Kathryn Morse in lead)

– District 11(Patty Cuttell in lead)

– District 12 (Iona Stoddard in lead)

– District 13 (Pam Lovelace in lead)

– District 14 (Lisa Blackburn in lead)#HRMelection — Karla Renić (@karlarenic) October 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Several incumbent candidates for council have retained their seat, including Sam Austin, Tony Mancini, and Waye Mason. Lisa Blackburn and David Hendsbee are leading in their districts. Tim Outhit was uncontested and acclaimed councilor for District 16.

Read more: Halifax Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

Here’s a complete list of the unofficially elected Halifax regional council to date:

District 1: Cathy Deagle Gammon

District 2:

District 3: Becky Kent

District 4: Trish Purdy

District 5: Sam Austin

District 6: Tony Mancini

District 7: Waye Mason

District 8: Lindell Smith

District 9: Shawn Cleary

District 10:

District 11:

District 12:

District 13:

District 14:

District 15: Paul Russell

District 16: Tim Outhit

Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial candidates Jeff Arsenault, Katherine Howlett and Marc Pinet were acclaimed.

HRM’s Spray said the official election results and the voter turnout will be posted mid-next week.