Comments

Politics

Cape Breton Regional Municipality election results: Amanda McDougall elected mayor

By Karla Renic Global News
Marieke Walsh/Global News

Amanda McDougall has been elected mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality in the 2020 municipal election.

She became the first woman to serve as mayor in Cape Breton.

McDougall won with 24,319 votes, defeating incumbent candidate Cecil Clarke at 20,789 votes.

Read more: N.S. student mock-election results show Mike Savage re-elected HRM mayor

Other candidates included Archie MacKinnon (3,426 votes), John Strasser (1,379 votes) and Chris Abbass (708 votes).

Here’s a complete list of the newly elected Cape Breton regional council:

  • District 1: Gordon MacDonald
  • District 2: Earlene MacMullin
  • District 3: Cyril MacDonald
  • District 4: Steve Gillespie
  • District 5: Eldon MacDonald
  • District 6: Glenn Paruch
  • District 7: Steve Parsons
  • District 8: James Edwards
  • District 9: Kenny Tracey
  • District 10: Darren Bruckschwaiger
  • District 11: Darren O’Quinn
  • District 12: Lorne Green

The incumbent Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial candidate Marcel LeFort has been re-elected.

A full list of vote counts can be found here.

