Cape Breton Regional Municipality election results: Amanda McDougall elected mayor

Amanda McDougall has been elected mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality in the 2020 municipal election.

She became the first woman to serve as mayor in Cape Breton.

McDougall won with 24,319 votes, defeating incumbent candidate Cecil Clarke at 20,789 votes.

Other candidates included Archie MacKinnon (3,426 votes), John Strasser (1,379 votes) and Chris Abbass (708 votes).

Here’s a complete list of the newly elected Cape Breton regional council:

District 1: Gordon MacDonald

District 2: Earlene MacMullin

District 3: Cyril MacDonald

District 4: Steve Gillespie

District 5: Eldon MacDonald

District 6: Glenn Paruch

District 7: Steve Parsons

District 8: James Edwards

District 9: Kenny Tracey

District 10: Darren Bruckschwaiger

District 11: Darren O’Quinn

District 12: Lorne Green

The incumbent Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial candidate Marcel LeFort has been re-elected.

A full list of vote counts can be found here.

