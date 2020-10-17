N.S. student mock-election results show Mike Savage re-elected HRM mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 10,000 Nova Scotia youth voted in a parallel election for youth who are not yet eligible to vote, and the results show several re-elected candidates.

According to Civix, the non-profit offering the Student Vote program federally, says 90 elementary and high schools representing 22 municipalities in the province participated.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mike Savage was re-elected mayor with 45 per cent of the vote, defeating the municipality’s youngest candidate and Tik Tok star Max Taylor by just 1.4 per cent.

Fourty-one schools with over 5,000 students voted in the HRM alone.

The Halifax students elected the following council:

District 1: Cathy Deagle Gammon

District 2: Nicole Johnson

District 3: Becky Kent

District 4: Kevin Foran

District 5: Sam Austin

District 6: Tony Mancini

District 7: Waye Mason

District 8: Lindell Smith

District 9: Bill Carr

District 10: Renee Field

District 11: Patty Cuttell

District 12: Iona Stoddard

District 13: Pam Lovelace

District 14: Lisa Blackburn

District 15: Jay Aaron Roy

District 16: Tim Outhit

In the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 1,500 students from 12 schools voted in the mock election.

Amanda McDougall was elected mayor at 40 per cent, defeating incumbent candidate Cecil Clarke.

Throughout the province, the following mayoral candidates have been elected by Nova Scotia students:

Town of Antigonish: Laurie Boucher (acclaimed)

Town of Bridgewater: David Mitchell (acclaimed)

Town of Clark’s Harbour: Rex Stoddard

County of Colchester: Bob Taylor

County of Cumberland: Jason Blanch

County of Kings: Peter Muttart

District of Lunenburg: Caleb Wheeldon

Town of Lunenburg: Matt Risser

Town of Pictou: Jim Ryan

Region of Queens Municipality: Darlene Norman

Town of Stellarton: Darren Stroud

Town of Truro: Terry Baillie / Bill Mills (tie)

The real Nova Scotia municipal election polls closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.