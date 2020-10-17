N.S. student mock-election results show Mike Savage re-elected HRM mayor

Nearly 10,000 Nova Scotia youth voted in a parallel election for youth who are not yet eligible to vote, and the results show several re-elected candidates.
According to Civix, the non-profit offering the Student Vote program federally, says 90 elementary and high schools representing 22 municipalities in the province participated.
In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mike Savage was re-elected mayor with 45 per cent of the vote, defeating the municipality’s youngest candidate and Tik Tok star Max Taylor by just 1.4 per cent.
Fourty-one schools with over 5,000 students voted in the HRM alone.
The Halifax students elected the following council:
- District 1: Cathy Deagle Gammon
- District 2: Nicole Johnson
- District 3: Becky Kent
- District 4: Kevin Foran
- District 5: Sam Austin
- District 6: Tony Mancini
- District 7: Waye Mason
- District 8: Lindell Smith
- District 9: Bill Carr
- District 10: Renee Field
- District 11: Patty Cuttell
- District 12: Iona Stoddard
- District 13: Pam Lovelace
- District 14: Lisa Blackburn
- District 15: Jay Aaron Roy
- District 16: Tim Outhit
In the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 1,500 students from 12 schools voted in the mock election.
Amanda McDougall was elected mayor at 40 per cent, defeating incumbent candidate Cecil Clarke.
Throughout the province, the following mayoral candidates have been elected by Nova Scotia students:
- Town of Antigonish: Laurie Boucher (acclaimed)
- Town of Bridgewater: David Mitchell (acclaimed)
- Town of Clark’s Harbour: Rex Stoddard
- County of Colchester: Bob Taylor
- County of Cumberland: Jason Blanch
- County of Kings: Peter Muttart
- District of Lunenburg: Caleb Wheeldon
- Town of Lunenburg: Matt Risser
- Town of Pictou: Jim Ryan
- Region of Queens Municipality: Darlene Norman
- Town of Stellarton: Darren Stroud
- Town of Truro: Terry Baillie / Bill Mills (tie)
The real Nova Scotia municipal election polls closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
