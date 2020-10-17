Menu

Politics

HRM election 2020: Deadline approaching to vote by paper ballots

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 12:42 pm
Incumbent mayor Mike Savage will fact two challengers in the Oct. 2020 municipal elections. Coun. Matt Whitman and 23-year-old Max Taylor.
Incumbent mayor Mike Savage will fact two challengers in the Oct. 2020 municipal elections. Coun. Matt Whitman and 23-year-old Max Taylor.

Halifax Regional Municipality residents will have until 7 p.m. on Saturday to cast their votes for the 2020 municipal elections.

Residents will be able to vote by paper ballots only, according to HRM.

READ MORE:Halifax mayoral candidates participate in virtual debate

As of Oct. 14, Halifax Election Office said that more than 103,000 voters participated in advance polling by phone and online.

HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray said the new voting options were created to attract a more diverse demographic and increase voter turnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full list of candidates can be viewed here.

If you are planning to vote in person, find your nearest polling location here. 

