Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Halifax Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 3:40 pm
Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Halifax Regional Municipality residents can vote by phone or online (Oct. 6-14). Voting by paper ballots was offered at advanced polls Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, and will be offered again on Election Day Oct. 17, until 7 p.m.

Read more: Halifax mayoral candidates participate in virtual debate

Here are the candidates.

Mayor

  • Mike Savage (incumbent)
  • Max Taylor
  • Matt Whitman

District 1 – Waverly, Fall River, Musqoudoboit Valley

  • Cathy Deagle Gammon
  • Stephen Kamperman
  • Steve Streatch (incumbent)
  • Arthur Wamback

District 2 – Preston, Chezzetcook, Eastern Shore

  • David Boyd
  • David Hendsbee (incumbent)
  • Nicole Johnson
  • Tim Milligan

District 3 – Dartmouth South, Eastern Passage

  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Clinton Desveaux
  • Lloyd Jackson
  • Becky Kent
  • George Mbamalu

District 4 – Cole Harbour, Westphal

  • Ryan Burris
  • Marisa DeMarco
  • Kevin Foran
  • Darryl Johnson
  • Jerome Lagmay
  • Jamie MacNeil
  • Tania Meloni
  • Chris Mont
  • Trish Purdy
  • Jessica Quillan
  • John Stewart
  • Caroline Williston

District 5 – Dartmouth Centre

  • Sam Austin (incumbent)
  • Mitch McIntyre
District 6 – Harbourview, Burnside, Dartmouth East

  • Douglas Day
  • Tony Mancini (incumbent)
  • Ibrahim Manna

District 7 – Halifax South Downtown

  • Richard Arundel-Evans
  • Waye Mason (incumbent)
  • Jen Powley
  • Craig Roy

District 8 – Halifax Peninsula North

  • Virginia Hinch
  • Dylan Kennedy
  • Lindell Smith (incumbent)

District 9 – Halifax West Armdale

  • Bill Carr
  • Shaun Clark
  • Shawn Cleary (incumbent)
  • Stephen Foster
  • Gerry Lonergan

District 10 – Halifax, Bedford Basin West

  • Andrew Curran
  • Mohammad Ehsan
  • Renee Field
  • Sherry Hassanali
  • Christopher Hurry
  • Debbie MacKinnon
  • Kathryn Morse
  • Kyle Morton

District 11 – Spryfield, Sambro Loop, Prospect Road

  • Stephen Chafe
  • Matthew Conrad
  • Bruce Cooke
  • Patty Cuttell
  • Bruce Holland
  • Kristen Hollery
  • Jim Hoskins
  • Ambroise Matwawana
  • Lisa Mullin
  • Hannah Munday
  • Dawn Edith Penney
  • Pete Rose

District 12 – Timberlea, Beechville, Clayton Park, Wedgewood

  • John Bignell
  • Eric Jury
  • Iona Stoddard
  • Richard Zurawski (incumbent)

District 13 – Hammonds Plains, St. Margarets

  • Tom Arnold
  • Derek Bellemore
  • Tim Elms
  • Robert Holden
  • Nick Horne
  • Darrell Jessome
  • Pam Lovelace
  • Iain Taylor
  • Harry Ward

District 14 – Middle/ Upper Sackville, Beaver Bank, Lucasville

  • Lisa Blackburn (incumbent)
  • Greg Frampton

District 15 – Lower Sackville

  • Mary Lou LeRoy
  • Anthony Mrkonjic
  • Jay Aaron Roy
  • Paul Russell (incumbent)
  • David Schofield

District 16 – Bedford, Wentworth

  • Tim Outhit (incumbent)

Conseil Scolarie Acadien Provincial

  • Jeff Arsenault
  • Katherine Howlett
  • Marc Pinet
