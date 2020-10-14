Halifax Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

Halifax Regional Municipality residents can vote by phone or online (Oct. 6-14). Voting by paper ballots was offered at advanced polls Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, and will be offered again on Election Day Oct. 17, until 7 p.m.
Here are the candidates.
Mayor
- Mike Savage (incumbent)
- Max Taylor
- Matt Whitman
District 1 – Waverly, Fall River, Musqoudoboit Valley
- Cathy Deagle Gammon
- Stephen Kamperman
- Steve Streatch (incumbent)
- Arthur Wamback
District 2 – Preston, Chezzetcook, Eastern Shore
- David Boyd
- David Hendsbee (incumbent)
- Nicole Johnson
- Tim Milligan
District 3 – Dartmouth South, Eastern Passage
- Vishal Bhardwaj
- Clinton Desveaux
- Lloyd Jackson
- Becky Kent
- George Mbamalu
District 4 – Cole Harbour, Westphal
- Ryan Burris
- Marisa DeMarco
- Kevin Foran
- Darryl Johnson
- Jerome Lagmay
- Jamie MacNeil
- Tania Meloni
- Chris Mont
- Trish Purdy
- Jessica Quillan
- John Stewart
- Caroline Williston
District 5 – Dartmouth Centre
- Sam Austin (incumbent)
- Mitch McIntyre
District 6 – Harbourview, Burnside, Dartmouth East
- Douglas Day
- Tony Mancini (incumbent)
- Ibrahim Manna
District 7 – Halifax South Downtown
- Richard Arundel-Evans
- Waye Mason (incumbent)
- Jen Powley
- Craig Roy
District 8 – Halifax Peninsula North
- Virginia Hinch
- Dylan Kennedy
- Lindell Smith (incumbent)
District 9 – Halifax West Armdale
- Bill Carr
- Shaun Clark
- Shawn Cleary (incumbent)
- Stephen Foster
- Gerry Lonergan
District 10 – Halifax, Bedford Basin West
- Andrew Curran
- Mohammad Ehsan
- Renee Field
- Sherry Hassanali
- Christopher Hurry
- Debbie MacKinnon
- Kathryn Morse
- Kyle Morton
District 11 – Spryfield, Sambro Loop, Prospect Road
- Stephen Chafe
- Matthew Conrad
- Bruce Cooke
- Patty Cuttell
- Bruce Holland
- Kristen Hollery
- Jim Hoskins
- Ambroise Matwawana
- Lisa Mullin
- Hannah Munday
- Dawn Edith Penney
- Pete Rose
District 12 – Timberlea, Beechville, Clayton Park, Wedgewood
- John Bignell
- Eric Jury
- Iona Stoddard
- Richard Zurawski (incumbent)
District 13 – Hammonds Plains, St. Margarets
- Tom Arnold
- Derek Bellemore
- Tim Elms
- Robert Holden
- Nick Horne
- Darrell Jessome
- Pam Lovelace
- Iain Taylor
- Harry Ward
District 14 – Middle/ Upper Sackville, Beaver Bank, Lucasville
- Lisa Blackburn (incumbent)
- Greg Frampton
District 15 – Lower Sackville
- Mary Lou LeRoy
- Anthony Mrkonjic
- Jay Aaron Roy
- Paul Russell (incumbent)
- David Schofield
District 16 – Bedford, Wentworth
- Tim Outhit (incumbent)
Conseil Scolarie Acadien Provincial
- Jeff Arsenault
- Katherine Howlett
- Marc Pinet
