Halifax Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Municipality residents can vote by phone or online (Oct. 6-14). Voting by paper ballots was offered at advanced polls Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, and will be offered again on Election Day Oct. 17, until 7 p.m.

Read more: Halifax mayoral candidates participate in virtual debate

Here are the candidates.

Mayor

Mike Savage (incumbent)

Max Taylor

Matt Whitman

District 1 – Waverly, Fall River, Musqoudoboit Valley

Cathy Deagle Gammon

Stephen Kamperman

Steve Streatch (incumbent)

Arthur Wamback

District 2 – Preston, Chezzetcook, Eastern Shore

David Boyd

David Hendsbee (incumbent)

Nicole Johnson

Tim Milligan

District 3 – Dartmouth South, Eastern Passage

Vishal Bhardwaj

Clinton Desveaux

Lloyd Jackson

Becky Kent

George Mbamalu

District 4 – Cole Harbour, Westphal

Ryan Burris

Marisa DeMarco

Kevin Foran

Darryl Johnson

Jerome Lagmay

Jamie MacNeil

Tania Meloni

Chris Mont

Trish Purdy

Jessica Quillan

John Stewart

Caroline Williston

District 5 – Dartmouth Centre

Sam Austin (incumbent)

Mitch McIntyre

District 6 – Harbourview, Burnside, Dartmouth East

Douglas Day

Tony Mancini (incumbent)

Ibrahim Manna

District 7 – Halifax South Downtown

Richard Arundel-Evans

Waye Mason (incumbent)

Jen Powley

Craig Roy

District 8 – Halifax Peninsula North

Virginia Hinch

Dylan Kennedy

Lindell Smith (incumbent)

District 9 – Halifax West Armdale

Bill Carr

Shaun Clark

Shawn Cleary (incumbent)

Stephen Foster

Gerry Lonergan

District 10 – Halifax, Bedford Basin West

Andrew Curran

Mohammad Ehsan

Renee Field

Sherry Hassanali

Christopher Hurry

Debbie MacKinnon

Kathryn Morse

Kyle Morton

District 11 – Spryfield, Sambro Loop, Prospect Road

Stephen Chafe

Matthew Conrad

Bruce Cooke

Patty Cuttell

Bruce Holland

Kristen Hollery

Jim Hoskins

Ambroise Matwawana

Lisa Mullin

Hannah Munday

Dawn Edith Penney

Pete Rose

District 12 – Timberlea, Beechville, Clayton Park, Wedgewood

John Bignell

Eric Jury

Iona Stoddard

Richard Zurawski (incumbent)

District 13 – Hammonds Plains, St. Margarets

Tom Arnold

Derek Bellemore

Tim Elms

Robert Holden

Nick Horne

Darrell Jessome

Pam Lovelace

Iain Taylor

Harry Ward

District 14 – Middle/ Upper Sackville, Beaver Bank, Lucasville

Lisa Blackburn (incumbent)

Greg Frampton

District 15 – Lower Sackville

Mary Lou LeRoy

Anthony Mrkonjic

Jay Aaron Roy

Paul Russell (incumbent)

David Schofield

District 16 – Bedford, Wentworth

Tim Outhit (incumbent)

Conseil Scolarie Acadien Provincial

Jeff Arsenault

Katherine Howlett

Marc Pinet

Story continues below advertisement