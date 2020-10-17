Menu

Crime

Surrey BC Liberal candidate’s window smashed, RCMP investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 6:57 pm
RCMP are investigating after someone smashed the door and windows at Surrey-Guildford BC Liberal candidate Dave Hans' campaign office.
RCMP are investigating after someone smashed the door and windows at Surrey-Guildford BC Liberal candidate Dave Hans' campaign office. Dave Hans / Facebook

RCMP are investigating after someone smashed the window of a Surrey BC Liberal candidate’s campaign office overnight.

“This is how my team and I started our day off, combined w/ threats sent to volunteers & members of my family,” Surrey Guildford candidate Dave Hans wrote on Facebook.

Read more: NDP’s Nathan Cullen apologizes over comments about Haida Liberal candidate

“They can shatter our office windows, but they cannot break our team’s will & determination. We won’t be intimidated.”

Click to play video 'How do you vote in the upcoming B.C. provincial election?' How do you vote in the upcoming B.C. provincial election?
How do you vote in the upcoming B.C. provincial election?

Police said campaign staff discovered the damage at the building at 107-15380 102A Ave. around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: In battleground Surrey, infrastructure and policing take centre stage

Mounties remained in the area Saturday, canvassing witnesses and collecting video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

SurreyBC election2020 electionBC election 2020surrey electionSurrey-Guildforddave hans
