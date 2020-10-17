Surrey BC Liberal candidate’s window smashed, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after someone smashed the window of a Surrey BC Liberal candidate’s campaign office overnight.

“This is how my team and I started our day off, combined w/ threats sent to volunteers & members of my family,” Surrey Guildford candidate Dave Hans wrote on Facebook.

“They can shatter our office windows, but they cannot break our team’s will & determination. We won’t be intimidated.”

Police said campaign staff discovered the damage at the building at 107-15380 102A Ave. around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Mounties remained in the area Saturday, canvassing witnesses and collecting video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.