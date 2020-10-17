Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 active cases hit record high

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 active case count is the highest it has ever been since the pandemic was declared in March.

As of Saturday, 326 cases are considered active after the province reported 36 new cases of COVID-19.

The previous record was during the summer on July 27, when the province had 306 active cases.

Saskatchewan’s total case count rose to 2,306 cases on Saturday.

Location of new 36 cases

Far North East: 6

North West: 3

North Central: 6

North East: 3

Saskatoon: 10

Central West: 1

Central East: 1

Regina: 4

South East: 1

The location of one case is pending.

Story continues below advertisement

1:20 Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event that lead to outbreak, $14,000 fine: mayor Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event that lead to outbreak, $14,000 fine: mayor

Superspreader event reaches 79 cases

The Gospel Worship superspreader event held in Prince Albert has resulted in 79 COVID-19 cases, says the Ministry of Health.

The health authority says the cases are in individuals in multiple communities.

“At least 250 contacts have been part of the contact investigation relative to this superspreader event,” the Ministry of Health said in a press release, Saturday.

Superspreader events are not limited to those who attended the event itself, but quickly transmit in local settings, officials said.

Breakdown of active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

North Central: 67

Saskatoon: 65

Regina: 56

Central East: 39

Far North East: 29

Far North West: 15

North East: 14

Central West: 12

South East 12

North West: 11

South Central: 4

South West: 1

Nine more people have recovered from the virus, bring total recoveries to 1,955.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 11 people in hospital, nine of which are receiving inpatient care while two people are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 25.

4:34 Healthy Living: What you need to know ahead of flu season Healthy Living: What you need to know ahead of flu season

Coronavirus breakdown by age

400 people are 19 and under

790 people are 20 to 39

690 are 40 to 59

353 people are 60 to 79

73 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,125 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 323 are travel-related, 634 have no known exposure and 224 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 78 cases involving health-care workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan has completed 227,964 tests so far for the virus, up 2,432 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.