Potential coronavirus exposure reported on 2 Air Canada flights from Toronto to Halifax

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure on flights from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 12.

In a statement released on Saturday, NSHA said the potential exposures have been identified on the following flights:

Air Canada flight 610 on Oct. 12 from Toronto to Halifax

Air Canada flight 604 on Oct. 12 from Toronto to Halifax

The Air Canada Flight 610 departed Toronto at 2:10 p.m., health officials said.

Public Health said that passengers in rows 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 seats D, E, F on that particular flight are more likely to have had close contact.

The second flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m., with passengers in rows 27, 28, 29, 30 seats A, B and C being most likely to have had close contact — they’re being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the two flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days afterward.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause