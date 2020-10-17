Menu

Health

Potential coronavirus exposure reported on 2 Air Canada flights from Toronto to Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 1:44 pm
An Air Canada ticketing station is shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
An Air Canada ticketing station is shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure on flights from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 12.

In a statement released on Saturday, NSHA said the potential exposures have been identified on the following flights:

  • Air Canada flight 610 on Oct. 12 from Toronto to Halifax
  • Air Canada flight 604 on Oct. 12 from Toronto to Halifax

The Air Canada Flight 610 departed Toronto at 2:10 p.m., health officials said.

Public Health said that passengers in rows 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 seats D, E, F on that particular flight are more likely to have had close contact.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 2 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

The second flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m., with passengers in rows 27, 28, 29, 30 seats A, B and C being most likely to have had close contact — they’re being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the two flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days afterward.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
  • Cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
