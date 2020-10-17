Potential coronavirus exposure reported on 2 Air Canada flights from Toronto to Halifax

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure on flights from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 12.
In a statement released on Saturday, NSHA said the potential exposures have been identified on the following flights:
- Air Canada flight 610 on Oct. 12 from Toronto to Halifax
- Air Canada flight 604 on Oct. 12 from Toronto to Halifax
The Air Canada Flight 610 departed Toronto at 2:10 p.m., health officials said.
Public Health said that passengers in rows 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 seats D, E, F on that particular flight are more likely to have had close contact.
The second flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m., with passengers in rows 27, 28, 29, 30 seats A, B and C being most likely to have had close contact — they’re being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the two flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days afterward.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
- Cough (new or worsening)
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion or runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
