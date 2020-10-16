Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on lengthy pursuit

Send this page to someone via email

Police from London to York Region were taken on a bit of a wild ride as they tried to track down a reported stolen vehicle Thursday night.

Hamilton police contacted Halton Regional Police officers just before 8 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle that had been reported stolen from London earlier in the evening.

Halton officers found the vehicle near the QEW and Bronte Road but efforts to stop it proved unsuccessful.

However, the vehicle was later located in York Region, where it was stopped by officers and a suspect was arrested.

Dylan Hill, 23, of Oshweken, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop after a crash, fleeing police and possession of stolen property.

