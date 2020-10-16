2 charged in connection with break-in in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a break-in that took place in September and netted thousands of dollars of sports equipment, Orillia OPP say.

The break-in happened the night of Sept. 11 at a Front Street business, and the suspect fled before police arrived, OPP say.

Last Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a Gill Street residence just before noon and arrested two people.

Police say they also recovered stolen property, cocaine, ammunition and other drugs.

Keith Wood, 27, from Orillia, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, two counts of possession of another Schedule I substance, careless storage of a weapon, possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.

Ashlee Ruby, 26, from Orillia, was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and careless storage of a weapon.

Both parties were released on form 10 undertakings and will appear in Orillia court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.