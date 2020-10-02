Man charged with impaired driving, drug-trafficking after crashing into parked cars in Orillia

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Tiny Township, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into two parked cars in Orillia during the early morning hours of Friday.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were called to an address on Walker Avenue and arrived to see a vehicle crash into two parked cars in a driveway, which caused them to hit a nearby building.

Police arrested the driver and seized cocaine and cash.

Justin Connors, 31, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and cocaine possession.

Connors was released on a form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:20 Video shows Newmarket woman being pulled over and arrested for impaired driving, having no licence Video shows Newmarket woman being pulled over and arrested for impaired driving, having no licence