Kitchener man arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 Waterloo police officers

Waterloo Regional Police say two officers were assaulted after responding to a 911 call in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
Police say the first officer to arrive was confronted by a man who uttered death threats, then assaulted the officer.
A second officer arrived and to arrest the man.
Trending Stories
Police say that second officer was also assaulted by the suspect.
Police say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges including uttering a death threat, assaulting police, and assault while arristing arrest.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments