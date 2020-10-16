Kitchener man arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 Waterloo police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two officers were assaulted after responding to a 911 call in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Police say the first officer to arrive was confronted by a man who uttered death threats, then assaulted the officer.

A second officer arrived and to arrest the man.

Police say that second officer was also assaulted by the suspect.

Police say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges including uttering a death threat, assaulting police, and assault while arristing arrest.

