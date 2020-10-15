Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after drug raids in Kitchener and Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 10:24 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two men and seized drugs, paraphernalia and weapons after raiding homes and businesses in Kitchener and Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Police warrants were obtained after a week-long investigation.

Police release photo of suspect in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener

Police say two businesses on King Street in Cambridge as well as homes on Westmount Mews in Cambridge and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener were searched.

Police say officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin, ammunition, a cocaine processing machine, a ballistic vest, cannabis marihuana, scales and packaging.

Police release photo of suspect in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener

Police say a 30-year-old man from Cambridge and a 30-year-old Kitchener man are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a schedule I and III substance; breach of probation; possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; and prohibited driving.

Police ask residents to report suspicious behaviour to 519-570-9777 or to provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

