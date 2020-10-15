Enderby, B.C., home undergoing renovations destroyed by early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy night and morning for Enderby firefighters who responded to three calls, including a fire that destroyed a home while it was undergoing renovations.

The fire department said the first call came around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, reporting downed electrical lines in town at King Avenue and Old Vernon Road.

While waiting for B.C. Hydro crews to arrive, the fire department said it received a second call, albeit erroneous, about more downed lines.

Then, at 5 a.m., firefighters rushed to a home on Twin Lakes Road that was engulfed in flames.

The fire department said the housefire was fully involved when emergency crews arrived, leading to a defensive attack by firefighters.

The fire chief said no one was inside the home at the time, adding it was being renovated with the couple staying in a trailer on the property while work was being done.

The fire’s cause is undetermined.

Regarding the calls of downed electrical lines, the first was a power outage between 12:51 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

B.C. Hydro said the outage impacted 2,178 customers, with the outage being caused by equipment failure.

A caller to Global News said there was an initial loud explosion, followed by smaller explosions.

The utility company said the explosions were likely the power line turning on and off before an automatic circuit tripped and shut off the power.

The second call for a downed power line turned out to be erroneous, with a flashing beacon light on a pole being mistaken for arcing electricity.

