Mother of 2 dies following west Edmonton house fire

An Edmonton family is grieving the loss of a mother of two who died following a house fire in the city’s west end over the weekend.

Fire crews were called a home in the Parkview neighbourhood just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, after flames were spotted at the back of the house.

Two people from the home were taken to hospital — a man in stable condition and a woman with serious injuries who was said to be in critical condition. An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crew member was also transported from the scene to hospital.

The woman’s family has confirmed she died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Cynthia Cotton, a mother of two.

Cotton’s family said her husband, Shawn, suffered severe injuries in the fire.

The couple’s children were not home when the fire broke out. Cotton’s family said the kids were at a sleepover while the couple celebrated their 28th anniversary.

“Healing from his injuries will be a small part of the road ahead, but finding a new way forward without Cynthia will be the biggest challenge of Shawn’s life,” read a statement from the family.

“Our family extends our deepest thanks to the brave men and women of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who risked their lives in their attempts to save Cynthia. We also thank the doctors and nurses at the Misericordia Hospital. We are forever grateful for their skill and compassion.”

EFRS determined the cause of the fire was accidental. It started in the basement as a result of an electrical malfunction.

“It is because of Shawn’s and Cynthia’s diligence in installing additional smoke detectors when they moved into their home that the kids of this family are mourning one parent instead of two,” the Cotton family statement read.

Funeral services for Cotton have not yet been arranged. In lieu of food or flowers, her family encourages everyone to create their own fire safety plan.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses, as well as other immediate essentials. Cotton’s family said they lost all of their belongings in the fire.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $400,000 — $300,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents.