2 residents, 1 fire crew member taken to hospital after west Edmonton house fire

Three people were taken to hospital early Sunday morning, including one fire crew member, after a fire in a home in the Parkview neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called just after 4:30 a.m. after flames were spotted at the back of a home at 90 Avenue and 144 Street.

Four units arrived on the scene three minutes after the call was made, and then another two units arrived shortly after.

Two people in the home were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries; the other, a woman in serious condition.

One of the crew members on the scene was also taken to hospital, but officials did not have details on the extent of their injuries.

The fire was declared out at 5:40 a.m.

Fire investigators remained on scene Sunday afternoon, following a fire in west Edmonton.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, it’s believed the fire started in the basement. Investigators remain on the scene.

