Edmonton firefighters extinguish blaze at Ambleside townhouse

The second floor of a townhouse in the Ambleside neighbourhood was badly damaged by a fire on Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received several 911 calls just before 12:30 a.m. from area residents who could see flames coming from the top floor of the building on Allan Drive SW.

Officials said a woman from the suite where the fire originated was able to make it out safely with her two cats.

EFRS said the woman was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and released. She is staying with family members.

Fire crews believe the fire damage was limited to the one unit. However, some neighbouring units were evacuated. It’s not clear how long the residents would be out of their homes.

EFRS is working to determine what caused the blaze. The extent of the damage is not yet known.