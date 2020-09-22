Menu

Pile of recycling catches fire at Edmonton Waste Management Centre

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 12:28 pm
Fire crews battle a blaze at the Edmonton Waste Manage Facility at 250 Aurum Rd. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Fire crews battle a blaze at the Edmonton Waste Manage Facility at 250 Aurum Rd. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Global News

Fire crews were called to battle a blaze at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre on Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., crews were called to the facility at 250 Aurum Rd. in the city’s northeast.

A spokesperson with the City of Edmonton said a pile of recycling inside a building at the site caught fire. Eight crews were called to the scene.

Suzzette Mellado said while the fire was inside of a building, the structure did not catch fire and there was no danger to the building.

The cause of the fire is not known. The blaze was brought until control just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

