Belleville family displaced after Thanksgiving long weekend house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A kitchen fire over the Thanksgiving weekend has left a Belleville family homeless.

Just before noon on Saturday, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Doxtator Drive in the Point Anne residential area.

Belleville firefighters found the blaze “well-involved” and spreading rapidly through the interior of the home and eventually to the roof.

Read more: Kingston house fire leaves young family displaced

Crews tried to save the home from the fire but it was a total loss, according to Belleville firefighters.

A man sustained burns to his legs, arms and torso area. He was treated at Belleville General Hospital and later released.

Fire officials say the blaze began in the kitchen after vegetable oil caught fire and spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The family of three is currently staying with relatives. The damage is estimated to be $250,000.