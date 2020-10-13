Menu

Canada

Belleville family displaced after Thanksgiving long weekend house fire

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 10:39 am
Belleville firefighters say a house was destroyed by fire over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Belleville firefighters say a house was destroyed by fire over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Maegen Kulchar / Global News

A kitchen fire over the Thanksgiving weekend has left a Belleville family homeless.

Just before noon on Saturday, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Doxtator Drive in the Point Anne residential area.

Belleville firefighters found the blaze “well-involved” and spreading rapidly through the interior of the home and eventually to the roof.

Crews tried to save the home from the fire but it was a total loss, according to Belleville firefighters.

A man sustained burns to his legs, arms and torso area. He was treated at Belleville General Hospital and later released.

Fire officials say the blaze began in the kitchen after vegetable oil caught fire and spread.

The family of three is currently staying with relatives. The damage is estimated to be $250,000.

House Firebelleville fireBelleville house fireBelleville house fire thanksgivingthanksgiving house firethanksgiving long weekend house firevegetable oil firevegetable oil fire belleville
