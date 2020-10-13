Several emergency responders taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

Peel paramedics say several emergency responders have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga’s east end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze on Dalewood Drive, in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road, shortly before 5 p.m.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a total of five people to a local hospital, including three police officers, one firefighter and one civilian.

All injuries were reported to be minor.

The spokesperson said several other people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

FIRE

-Call in at 4:52

-Dalewood Drive and Etude Drive #Mississauga

-Active fire, @MississaugaFES handling it

-Male being treated by Paramedics, unknown the extent of

injuries

-Appears everyone is out of the house

-No indication on road closures

-PR200333543 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 13, 2020

