Several emergency responders taken to hospital after Mississauga house fire: paramedics

Peel paramedics say several emergency responders have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga’s east end on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze on Dalewood Drive, in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road, shortly before 5 p.m.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a total of five people to a local hospital, including three police officers, one firefighter and one civilian.
All injuries were reported to be minor.
The spokesperson said several other people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
