Canada

11-year-old girl hit by vehicle in North York, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say an 11-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 8 a.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck.

Toronto paramedics said a pediatric patient was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection will be closed while police conduct their investigation. TTC buses are being redirected.

