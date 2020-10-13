11-year-old girl hit by vehicle in North York, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an 11-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 8 a.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck.

Toronto paramedics said a pediatric patient was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection will be closed while police conduct their investigation. TTC buses are being redirected.

