11-year-old girl hit by vehicle in North York, police say

Toronto police say an 11-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 8 a.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck.
Toronto paramedics said a pediatric patient was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Trending Stories
The intersection will be closed while police conduct their investigation. TTC buses are being redirected.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments