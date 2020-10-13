Body found following house fire south of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a body was found inside a home following a house fire south of Havelock on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on County Road 30 south of Havelock.

OPP say around 9 a.m., the body of a deceased female was located within the structure.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted and will be attending to investigate.

The identification of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, OPP stated.

The southbound lane of County Road 30 between Browns Line and Old Norwood Road will be closed for several hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.