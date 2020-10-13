Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Body found following house fire south of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 11:10 am
Click to play video 'Crews battle early morning house fire south of Havelock' Crews battle early morning house fire south of Havelock
Firefighters were called to a house fire on County Road 30 south of Havelock on Tuesday morning.

OPP say a body was found inside a home following a house fire south of Havelock on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on County Road 30 south of Havelock.

Read more: Crews battle morning house fire on County 30 Road in Havelock area

OPP say around 9 a.m., the body of a deceased female was located within the structure.

Trending Stories

The Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted and will be attending to investigate.

The identification of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, OPP stated.

The southbound lane of County Road 30 between Browns Line and Old Norwood Road will be closed for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FirePeterborough CountyHavelockfatal house fireCounty Road 30Havelock House Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers