B.C. election 2020: Liberal incumbent compares free birth control to eugenics

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Liberal Party is drawing fire for an incumbent MLA’s comments about birth control during an all-candidates debate this week in Chilliwack.

Laurie Throness, who’s running again in Chilliwack-Kent, compared the BC NDP’s plan for free birth control to eugenics, a movement that promotes selective human breeding to weed out characteristics seen as undesirable, at the event on Wednesday, saying the issue was a low priority among medical spending.

“The other thing that I feel about this is that it contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where poor people shouldn’t have babies and so we can’t force them to have contraception so we’ll give it to them for free,” he said.

1:53 NDP MLA wants B.C. Liberal childrens’ critic thrown out of caucus NDP MLA wants B.C. Liberal childrens’ critic thrown out of caucus

“And maybe they’ll have fewer babies so there will be fewer poor people in the future. And to me, that contains an odour that I don’t like and so I don’t really support what the NDP is doing there and that’s my answer.”

Story continues below advertisement

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson condemned Throness’ remarks on Thursday, saying he supports free birth control to anyone who wants it.

Let’s be clear, I support government providing free contraception to anyone in B.C who wants it. #bcpoli #BCElection2020 — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) October 15, 2020

“What Laurie Throness said was wrong and against my position as leader of this party. I will be making this very clear to Laurie when we next speak,” Wilkinson said.

1:51 B.C. Liberals reviewing policy after ad in Christian lifestyle magazine B.C. Liberals reviewing policy after ad in Christian lifestyle magazine

On Sunday, B.C.’s New Democrats promised free prescription contraception if re-elected, saying the move will save residents money and advance gender equality.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Throness faced criticism for advertising in a free Christian lifestyle publication after concerns were raised that the magazine published multiple editorials opposed to SOGI 123, the provincial program to help educators make schools more inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Read more: BC Liberals reviewing policy after advertising in social conservative magazine

In July, Wilkinson announced the party would no longer advertise in Light Magazine. At the time, Throness insisted he would continue to advertise in the magazine, but eventually stopped.

The incident prompted the New Democrats to call for the MLA to be tossed from caucus.

— With files from Richard Zussman,The Canadian Press and The Associated Press