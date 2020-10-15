Ottawa Hospital reports coronavirus outbreak amid 93 new COVID-19 cases in the capital

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 93 new coronavirus cases and one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The local public health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 777 active cases of the virus in Ottawa.

The city has now seen 5,800 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 46 people in hospital with COVID-19 and nine in the intensive care unit, a slight dip from Wednesday.

The Ottawa Hospital is reporting a new coronavirus outbreak in the 5N ward of its General campus, where one patient has so far tested positive for the virus.

An active outbreak at St. Vincent Hospital has now been linked to 71 COVID-19 cases, with four patients dying in relation to the virus since Sept. 23.

Ongoing outbreaks in two wards at l’Hôpital Montfort have been linked to six cases of the virus since Oct. 1, but no deaths have been reported.

There are 75 ongoing outbreaks at other Ottawa institutions, including long-term care homes, schools and daycares.

The Ontario government has placed new restrictions on residents at long-term care facilities in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel, allowing trips outside the residences only for medical or compassionate reasons.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health shifted the city into the red zone of its COVID-19 warning system, given the unsustainable rise in coronavirus outbreaks and hospitalizations in Ottawa.

