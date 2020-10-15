Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Three-alarm fire in Vancouver damages multiple Cambie Street businesses

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Crews are battling a large fire near Cambie St. and King Edward Ave. in Vancouver.
Crews are battling a large fire near Cambie St. and King Edward Ave. in Vancouver. Global News

Firefighters say a three-alarm fire damaged multiple businesses on Cambie Street on Thursday morning.

The fire in the area of Cambie Street and King Edward Avenue started around 2 a.m., affecting the Copa Cafe and surrounding businesses.

Click to play video 'Another huge fire on New Westminster waterfront' Another huge fire on New Westminster waterfront
Another huge fire on New Westminster waterfront

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Dan Stroup said battling the fire has been challenging as flames made their way into an attic, jumped the firewall, and continued to spread.

Read more: Man charged in New Westminster’s Pier Park fire

“We’re trying to stop it from jumping building to building,” he said.

About 40 firefighters were on the scene Thursday morning.

Read more: Rebuilding New Westminster’s fire-ravaged Pier Park will take years, says mayor

There were no reports of injuries.

People who live nearby are asked to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters said they expect to be at the scene for much of the day. Commuters were asked to avoid the area as a portion of Cambie Street is closed to traffic and not expected to reopen for some time.

Fire
