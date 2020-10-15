Three-alarm fire in Vancouver damages multiple Cambie Street businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say a three-alarm fire damaged multiple businesses on Cambie Street on Thursday morning.

The fire in the area of Cambie Street and King Edward Avenue started around 2 a.m., affecting the Copa Cafe and surrounding businesses.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Dan Stroup said battling the fire has been challenging as flames made their way into an attic, jumped the firewall, and continued to spread.

“We’re trying to stop it from jumping building to building,” he said.

About 40 firefighters were on the scene Thursday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

People who live nearby are asked to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters said they expect to be at the scene for much of the day. Commuters were asked to avoid the area as a portion of Cambie Street is closed to traffic and not expected to reopen for some time.