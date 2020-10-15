Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with SUV in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 10:33 am
The motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries, Guelph police say.
The motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries, Guelph police say. Global News File photo

Guelph police say a 38-year-old man had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the intersection of Paisley and Glasgow streets at around 5 p.m.

Police said an SUV and a motorcycle crashed at the intersection that has a four-way stop sign.

The man on the motorcycle was airlifted by ORNGE to a trauma centre in London with serious injuries. On Thursday, police said the man is still in hospital but listed in stable condition.

The woman driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are looking for dashcam video of the collision or any witnesses. The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7056.

