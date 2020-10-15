Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with SUV in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a 38-year-old man had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the intersection of Paisley and Glasgow streets at around 5 p.m.

Police said an SUV and a motorcycle crashed at the intersection that has a four-way stop sign.

The man on the motorcycle was airlifted by ORNGE to a trauma centre in London with serious injuries. On Thursday, police said the man is still in hospital but listed in stable condition.

The woman driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Wellington County OPP lay 126 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are looking for dashcam video of the collision or any witnesses. The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7056.

2:08 Paramedic injured when Ornge Air Ambulance struck by laser in Lindsay Paramedic injured when Ornge Air Ambulance struck by laser in Lindsay