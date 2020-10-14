Pedestrians get a 5-second head start at some Guelph intersections

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is giving pedestrians a five-second head start at some of its intersections, starting Monday.

Drivers are being asked to pay extra attention to the traffic signals because the crossing indicator will light up five seconds before the green light.

The following intersections have been chosen.

Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street

Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive

Evergreen Senior Centre on Woolwich Street

Paisley Road and Alma Street

Imperial Road and Stephanie Street

College and Janefield avenues

Downey Road and Ptarmigan Drive

The city said these intersections have been chosen because they have many turning vehicles, lots of pedestrians, increasing collisions, are close to schools and are used by seniors or people living with a disability.

Staff will monitor the intersections to see if they need to make changes. They could also add or remove locations.

The city said the program is part of its Community Road Safety Strategy.

It added that these types of signals are already in use in Hamilton, Toronto and Waterloo.