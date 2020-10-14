Menu

Canada

Pedestrians get a 5-second head start at some Guelph intersections

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 2:06 pm
A pedestrian crossing sign .
A pedestrian crossing sign . File / Global News

The City of Guelph is giving pedestrians a five-second head start at some of its intersections, starting Monday.

Drivers are being asked to pay extra attention to the traffic signals because the crossing indicator will light up five seconds before the green light.

Read more: Guelph council approves new downtown library, South End Community Centre

The following intersections have been chosen.

  • Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street
  • Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive
  • Evergreen Senior Centre on Woolwich Street
  • Paisley Road and Alma Street
  • Imperial Road and Stephanie Street
  • College and Janefield avenues
  • Downey Road and Ptarmigan Drive
The city said these intersections have been chosen because they have many turning vehicles, lots of pedestrians, increasing collisions, are close to schools and are used by seniors or people living with a disability.

Staff will monitor the intersections to see if they need to make changes. They could also add or remove locations.

Read more: Guelph looking at building a new pedestrian bridge over the Speed River

The city said the program is part of its Community Road Safety Strategy.

It added that these types of signals are already in use in Hamilton, Toronto and Waterloo.

