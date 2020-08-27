Guelph looking at building a new pedestrian bridge over the Speed River

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is looking at building a pedestrian bridge over the Speed River from Emma Street to Earl Street.

Staff have been conducting studies since 2016 to determine the style of bridge needed and based on that study along with community feedback, they are recommending a steel bridge.

The city said a bridge is needed because of the distance people walking and biking have to go get over the river.

“It’s almost two kilometres from the crossing over the river at Speedvale Avenue to the Norwich Street footbridge near Eramosa Road,” said Terry Gayman, the city’s general manager of engineering and transportation.

“A footbridge between Emma and Earl streets will connect two residential neighbourhoods and give more people better access to the downtown and TransCanada trails.”

The cost to design and build the bridge is $1.7 million, according to the city. They added that it would be built in the existing hydro corridor to reduce environmental impacts.

City councillors will discuss the proposal during a meeting on Sept. 8.

Those who wish to delegate or submit a comment can do so by contacting the city clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 by 10 a.m. on Sept. 4.

