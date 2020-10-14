Wellington County OPP lay 126 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they laid 126 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend as part of Operation Impact.

Between Friday and Monday, police said they were targeting the “Big 4”: impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

It looks like lead-footed drivers were a bit of an issue as officers issued 95 speeding tickets and eight stunt driving tickets.

One ticket was issued for distracted driving, while another 21 were handed out for other hazardous moving violations.

But the good news is that not a single ticket was issued for impaired driving.

“We would like to thank those on our roadways that made a conscious effort to drive in a safe and appropriate manner,” said acting Staff Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

