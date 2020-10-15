Menu

Crime

Five taken into custody after police respond to weapons call at Halifax hotel

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 11:11 am
Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police search for evidence on a Dartmouth footpath, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police search for evidence on a Dartmouth footpath, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Bundale

Five people have been taken into custody after police responded to a weapons complaint at a Halifax hotel on Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Hollis Halifax Hotel for a report that a woman was being held by a group of people who were believed to be in possession of weapons.

The Emergency Response Team, officers and a K9 unit were deployed to the scene and were able to find the woman.

Trending Stories

Three men and two women were taken into custody.

Police remain at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the woman and the individuals who were taken into custody are known to each other.

Halifax police say their investigation is ongoing.

