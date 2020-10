Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say that last week officers seized a large quantity of what is believed to be heroin in southwestern New Brunswick.

On Friday, Oct. 9, police conducted a search in a wooded area near Shediac River as a part of an ongoing investigation.

RCMP found around 3.5 kilograms of what they believe to be heroin.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

