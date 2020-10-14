Bible Hill, N.S., man charged in fatal single vehicle collision

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid charges against a man from Bible Hill, N.S., in connection with a fatal single-vehicle crash earlier this year.
Police say officers, local fire officials and paramedics responded to the collision at Highway 246 in Oliver on April 12.
A truck had veered off the roadway during a sharp turn, went over an embankment and landed on its side.
A 30-year-old woman from Westville, N.S., died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle and two other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All of them left the scene before police arrived, the RCMP said.
The driver, Jason Edward Alexander, 37, of Bible Hill is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Nov. 18, to face the following charges:
- One count of dangerous operation of a vehicle
- Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm
- One count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death
- Two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm
- One count of operating a vehicle while impaired causing death
- One count of failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm
- One count of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death
