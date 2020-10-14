Menu

Crime

B.C.’s top court hears appeal from two convicted ‘Surrey Six’ killers

By Simon Little & Rumina Daya Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 10:01 pm
Click to play video 'Surrey six murder convictions appealed' Surrey six murder convictions appealed
WATCH: Surrey six murder convictions appealed

British Columbia’s highest court is hearing an appeal from two of the men convicted in the so-called “Surrey Six” massacre.

Cody Havischer and Matthew Johnston were both convicted of six counts of first-degree murder in 2014 for the 2007 killings, and were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

At trial, Crown outlined how the killings at Surrey’s Balmoral Tower were meant as revenge for an unpaid debt between rival gangs.

Read more: ‘I feel cheated with life’: Mother of bystander killed in Surrey Six massacre tells Bacon hearing

But among the dead were two innocent victims, fireplace repairman Ed Schellenberg and Chris Mohan, a neighbour of one of the intended targets.

Click to play video 'Gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced for role in Surrey Six massacre' Gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced for role in Surrey Six massacre
Gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced for role in Surrey Six massacre

Wednesday’s proceedings were live-streamed publicly — an extreme rarity in the Canadian court system — because of COVID-19 physical distancing precautions.

Haveisher and Johnson’s defence told the court that the B.C. Supreme Court trial judge had erred in his handling of the case.

Read more: RCMP investigator in Surrey Six case admits to sexual affair with witness

Those errors allegedly included excluding the defendants from portions of the trial, and defence questioned why one hearing about an informant went from a scheduled five days to almost 40.

Defence argued the judge had also erred in assessing the reliability of two witnesses.

Click to play video 'Explosive details about former Mountie in Surrey Six murder case court documents' Explosive details about former Mountie in Surrey Six murder case court documents
Explosive details about former Mountie in Surrey Six murder case court documents

Eileen Mohan, the mother of victim Chris Mohan, said overturning the men’s convictions would cast public doubt on the legal system.

“I’m now a little fearful, Christopher does need justice,” she said. “If everything for him is uprooted like this, I don’t know how many people will have confidence in our court system.”

Read more: Convicted Surrey Six murderers sue B.C. government

The public segment of the hearing is scheduled to last three days this week and three days next week. Crown has yet to make its submission.

In September, gang leader Jamie Bacon was sentenced for his role in the killings after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in July.

Given credit for time served, Bacon’s 18-year sentence amounted to five years and seven months.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Court of AppealSurrey Sixsurrey six murderMatthew JohnsonCody Havischersurrey six appealsurrey six killerssurrey six sentence
