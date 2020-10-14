Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford police seek man accused of sexually assaulting teen on transit bus

By Simon Little Global News
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police are looking for him in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a transit bus.
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police are looking for him in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a transit bus. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police have released photos of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.

According to police, it happened at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Central Abbotsford.

Read more: Man accused of sexually assaulting Abbotsford woman in her own backyard

The suspect followed a 17-year-old girl onto the No. 9 bus from the Bourquin Crescent Bus Exchange, police said.

He then began making “unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwanted touching,” police added.

Trending Stories

The man eventually got off the bus after a few stops.

Click to play video 'B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors' B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors
B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors

The man is described as South Asian and between the ages of 60 and 70 years old. He has a white beard, and was wearing a blue surgical mask, light blue turban and light coloured thin-cloth clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assaultsex assaultBC TransitAbbotsford sexual assaultabbotsford transit sexual assaultbc transit sexual assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers