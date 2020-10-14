Abbotsford police seek man accused of sexually assaulting teen on transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Abbotsford police have released photos of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.

According to police, it happened at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Central Abbotsford.

Read more: Man accused of sexually assaulting Abbotsford woman in her own backyard

The suspect followed a 17-year-old girl onto the No. 9 bus from the Bourquin Crescent Bus Exchange, police said.

He then began making “unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwanted touching,” police added.

The man eventually got off the bus after a few stops.

11:21 B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors

The man is described as South Asian and between the ages of 60 and 70 years old. He has a white beard, and was wearing a blue surgical mask, light blue turban and light coloured thin-cloth clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.