Abbotsford police seek man accused of sexually assaulting teen on transit bus

Abbotsford police have released photos of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.
According to police, it happened at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Central Abbotsford.
The suspect followed a 17-year-old girl onto the No. 9 bus from the Bourquin Crescent Bus Exchange, police said.
He then began making “unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwanted touching,” police added.
Trending Stories
The man eventually got off the bus after a few stops.
B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors
The man is described as South Asian and between the ages of 60 and 70 years old. He has a white beard, and was wearing a blue surgical mask, light blue turban and light coloured thin-cloth clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments