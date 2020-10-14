B.C. reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It marks the 13th consecutive day the province has reported more than 100 new cases of the disease. B.C. reported nearly 550 cases over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 250.

But the number of active cases edged upward again to 1,496, while another 3,608 people were isolating due to potential exposure.

The lions share of the new cases — 102 — were in the Fraser Health region. Forty-nine were in the Vancouver Coastal health region, while three were in the interior and Vancouver Island and the Northern Health region each reported two.

Eighty four people were in hospital, an increase of seven overnight. Twenty four were in critical or intensive care.

More than 83 per cent of B.C.’s 10,892 cases have recovered.

In their statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown called for people to perform daily personal health checks.

“This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our ‘safe six,'” reads the statement.

“If you are feeling unwell, be the COVID-19 champion who makes the choice to stay home and stay away from others.”

