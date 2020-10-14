Advance polls in B.C.’s 2020 provincial election to open Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Voters who have already made up their minds in B.C.’s 2020 provincial election can begin casting ballots in person on Thursday.

Elections BC has scheduled a full week of advance voting days, running from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21. There were six days of advance voting in the 2017 election.

Not all advance voting places in each riding are open for all seven days, however, and voters are urged to check Elections BC’s Where to Vote webpage before heading to the polls.

Voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elections BC has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety protocols for in-person voting.

Voting places will have capacity limits, and voters will be required to keep two metres’ distance from each other while waiting to cast their ballots.

Elections officials will wear protective equipment, including face masks and visors, and protective barriers will be placed at voting stations.

Elections BC is also installing hand sanitization stands, and says voting booths and high-touch surfaces will be regularly cleaned.

Voters are also reminded that they must prove their identity at the polling station, either with appropriate ID or by having an eligible voter vouch for them.

Earlier Wednesday, Elections BC said it had sent out a record 670,000 mail-in ballots, but warned that due to the high volume, some people who had requested them may not get them in time to be counted in the Oct. 24 vote.

