Crime

Man accused of sexually assaulting Abbotsford woman in her own backyard

By Simon Little Global News
Do you recognize this man? If so, Abbotsford police want to hear from you.
Do you recognize this man? If so, Abbotsford police want to hear from you. Abbotsford police

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., released a composite sketch Wednesday of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault two months ago.

The attack happened in the 32700 block of Chilcotin Drive on Aug. 14, around 2:30 p.m., police said.

Read more: Witnesses, video sought in alleged Abbotsford sex assault Saturday morning

According to police, a man who was dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area sexually assaulted a woman who’d been watering her plants.

Investigators said they believe the suspect was waiting for the woman in her backyard.

He was described as a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, police said.

Read more: Police investigate alleged daylight sexual assault in downtown Abbotsford

He had short black hair and a slim build, and was wearing a grey, short-sleeved button-up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and oversized work gloves.

Police said he spoke with a heavy accent.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the assault is urged to contact Abbotsford police.

