Man accused of sexually assaulting Abbotsford woman in her own backyard

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., released a composite sketch Wednesday of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault two months ago.
The attack happened in the 32700 block of Chilcotin Drive on Aug. 14, around 2:30 p.m., police said.
According to police, a man who was dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area sexually assaulted a woman who’d been watering her plants.
Investigators said they believe the suspect was waiting for the woman in her backyard.
He was described as a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s, police said.
He had short black hair and a slim build, and was wearing a grey, short-sleeved button-up flannel shirt, ripped jeans, work boots and oversized work gloves.
Police said he spoke with a heavy accent.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the assault is urged to contact Abbotsford police.
