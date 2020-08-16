Menu

Crime

Witnesses, video sought in alleged Abbotsford sex assault Saturday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 2:08 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

Abbotsford police are looking for witnesses and video as they investigate a sexual assault alleged to have happened early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. near South Fraser Way and the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent.

Read more: Abbotsford police issue warning after convicted sex offender released into community

The woman had flagged down a police vehicle to report the unprovoked assault by a stranger.

She had previously tried to flag down several passing vehicles, police said. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released later Saturday.

B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors
B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors

The suspect is described as Caucasian, aged 30-35 years old and about five-foot-six inches tall, with short, sandy brown hair, a scruffy, patchy beard and partially rotted teeth.

Read more: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and fled on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

