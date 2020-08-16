Witnesses, video sought in alleged Abbotsford sex assault Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are looking for witnesses and video as they investigate a sexual assault alleged to have happened early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. near South Fraser Way and the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent.

The woman had flagged down a police vehicle to report the unprovoked assault by a stranger.

She had previously tried to flag down several passing vehicles, police said. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released later Saturday.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, aged 30-35 years old and about five-foot-six inches tall, with short, sandy brown hair, a scruffy, patchy beard and partially rotted teeth.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and fled on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.