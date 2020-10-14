Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police ask for help after writer RM Vaughan reported missing in Fredericton

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 1:10 pm
New Brunswick police are asking for the public's help to find writer Richard Vaughan after he was reported missing on Tuesday. Vaughan, who writes under the name "RM Vaughan" and is shown in this undated handout photo from Fredericton Police, was last seen near his home in downtown Fredericton on Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fredericton Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
New Brunswick police are asking for the public's help to find writer Richard Vaughan after he was reported missing on Tuesday. Vaughan, who writes under the name "RM Vaughan" and is shown in this undated handout photo from Fredericton Police, was last seen near his home in downtown Fredericton on Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fredericton Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

New Brunswick police are asking for the public’s help to find writer Richard Vaughan after he was reported missing on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman says the 55-year-old, who writes under the name RM Vaughan, was last seen near his home in downtown Fredericton on Monday afternoon.

The Fredericton Police Force says several attempts to locate Vaughan have been unsuccessful.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP find 39-year-old reported missing from Riverview, N.B.

Investigators say they are concerned for Vaughan’s well-being, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The author and video artist has written several books, poetry collections and plays, and his works have been featured in a variety of publications, galleries and festivals.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about Vaughan’s whereabouts to call the force or Crime Stoppers.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPFrederictonmissing personNew Brunswick RCMPFredericton poetRichard VaughanRM Vaughan
Flyers
More weekly flyers