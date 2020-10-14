Menu

Crime

Police say stolen car found on fire in Montreal’s Villeray district

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 7:20 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating after a stolen car was found on fire in the city’s Villeray district overnight.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils said when officers arrived at the scene of the fire, Jean-Talon Street East at Chabot, shortly before 2 a.m., they found no accelerant nearby. No damage to property — besides the vehicle — was reported, and no witnesses were identified.

Read more: Montreal police investigating three car fires in city’s west end

“According to our first information, it was a burnt, stolen vehicle,” Chevrefils said. “It was an SUV.”

The incident was transferred to the force’s arson squad because no cause of the fire could be immediately identified.

“The vehicle was towed so an analysis can be done on it,” Chevrefils added.

No arrests have been made.

