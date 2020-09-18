Montreal police investigating three car fires in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three cars caught fire in the borough of Saint-Laurent Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said at around 11:50 p.m. a vehicle was found on fire in a private parking area near Brunet and Nantel streets.

“The fire spread quickly,” she said.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, two other vehicles were ablaze.

“The three vehicles — two SUVs and one car — are a total loss,” Chevrefils said.

No accelerants were found on the scene, and police did not identify any witnesses or injuries. The nearby residences did not sustain any damage from the fires.

With the cause of the fire unclear, the case file has been transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad. Crime-scene reconstruction experts will attend to the site Friday morning.